Muzaffarabad Tigers’ Mir Hamza Takes Stunner in KPL [Video]

Mir Hamza took a stunning catch to dismiss Umar Yamin while fielding for Muzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League on Sunday.

In a face-off between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mir Hamza went on to take a blinder in the field making the crowd and commentators shout for ‘catch of the tournament’ despite early days. The cricketer leaned over to grab the ball one-handedly which not only left the spectators stunned but also the bowler, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO READ Bismah and Jehanara Qualify for Women’s 100m Swimming Finals in Konya Games

The incredible catch off Arshad Iqbal’s delivery sent back Bagh Stallion’s Umar Yamin for a golden duck as Mir Hamza garnered praise for his outstanding effort.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.