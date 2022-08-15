Muzaffarabad Tigers’ Mir Hamza Takes Stunner in KPL [Video]

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 15, 2022 | 11:50 am

Mir Hamza took a stunning catch to dismiss Umar Yamin while fielding for Muzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League on Sunday.

In a face-off between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mir Hamza went on to take a blinder in the field making the crowd and commentators shout for ‘catch of the tournament’ despite early days. The cricketer leaned over to grab the ball one-handedly which not only left the spectators stunned but also the bowler, Arshad Iqbal.

The incredible catch off Arshad Iqbal’s delivery sent back Bagh Stallion’s Umar Yamin for a golden duck as Mir Hamza garnered praise for his outstanding effort.

