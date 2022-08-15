Muzaffarabad Tigers’ Mir Hamza Takes Stunner in KPL [Video]

Mir Hamza took a stunning catch to dismiss Umar Yamin while fielding for Muzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League on Sunday.
In a face-off between Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mir Hamza went on to take a blinder in the field making the crowd and commentators shout for ‘catch of the tournament’ despite early days. The cricketer leaned over to grab the ball one-handedly which not only left the spectators stunned but also the bowler, Arshad Iqbal.
The incredible catch off Arshad Iqbal’s delivery sent back Bagh Stallion’s Umar Yamin for a golden duck as Mir Hamza garnered praise for his outstanding effort.
Catch of the tournament?
a) Yes
b) a#KingdomValleyKPL | #KheloAazadiSe | #BSvMT pic.twitter.com/v7irXXyIL8
— Kashmir Premier League (@kpl_20) August 14, 2022
