Pakistan Gets Its First Augmented Reality Based Furniture App

Picking furniture for your room is about to become a lot easier in Pakistan. Arer Corporation, a technology company that works on Augmented Reality and Metaverse related products, has just launched an application that lets you visualize the furniture that you are looking to buy.

It is worth mentioning that the app is not meant for end consumers, but for stores that sell furniture. Arer helps them create a customized AR app with a monthly subscription for their services. Developing Pakistan has shared more details on Twitter.

ARER – the first Pakistani Metaverse x Augmented Reality startup is virtualizing the online shopping industry in Pakistan. They have taken an initiative with the furniture industry & are already providing their subscription based virtual services to several furniture brands. pic.twitter.com/jcDZk6Ti7j — Developing Pakistan (@developingpak) August 14, 2022

The process is called “Virtual Try On” and as the name says, this lets you visualize the furniture you are looking to buy through your phone. This will let you see what a certain bed or a desk would look like in your room before actually buying it.

This startup is the first of its kind and it’s going to help develop the online shopping industry in Pakistan. Arer is also planning to enter the makeup and fashion market in the near future, which will work similarly to the furniture app. The makeup app will also let you visualize what you are looking for before making the purchase.

There are few details available on Arer’s future endeavors since their “What’s Next?” page does not reveal anything, but it does say “exciting things are on their way”. You can find more details on Arer Corporation’s website.