Pakistan Wins Bronze Medal in Para Table Tennis at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistan’s Altaf-ur-Rehman has bagged a bronze medal in the Para Table Tennis event of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Altaf-ur-Rehman went on to win a bronze medal in Para Table Tennis after losing to a much stronger opponent in the semi-finals. Pakistani player delivered an impressive performance on his international debut as it was Altaf-ur-Rehman’s first-ever event.

Altaf-ur-Rehman claimed the bronze medal in a team game pairing up with Uzbek player in the Para Table Tennis competition at Konya Games 2022.

With Altaf-ur-Rehman bringing home a bronze medal, Pakistan’s count of medals in the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 has reached two. Previously, champion athlete Arshad Nadeem had won a gold medal in the Javelin Throw competition at Islamic Solidarity Games.