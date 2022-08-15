Study Reveals 740 Million People in the World Hear Ringing in Their Ears

A new study has revealed that about 740 million people in the world suffer from a condition called tinnitus, which is characterized by ringing sounds in the ears.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Neurology, and the researchers approximated that the annual occurrence of the condition is one percent with 14.4 percent (740 million) of adults with any form of tinnitus and 2.3 percent (120 million) with a severe form of the condition.

Although the frequency does not differ considerably by gender, it appeared to rise with age, ranging from almost 10 percent among adults aged up to 18 to 44 years and about 24 percent among those aged 65 years and above.

The study showed that the “global burden of tinnitus” is similar to migraines and pains, which is greater than previously thought to have been.

In connection with various severe forms of tinnitus, the researchers found that the prevalence of tinnitus significantly differed by continent, ranging from 5.2 percent in Africa to 21.9 percent in South America, and 14.7 percent in Europe.

The researchers also stated that previous genetic epidemiology and genomic studies had demonstrated the hereditary nature of tinnitus, and remarked that more research is required and it is possible that the differences in population genetics may be linked with the variations in the severe forms of tinnitus across different continents and countries.

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) stated that tinnitus can manifest in different ways such as whistling, hissing, clicking, and buzzing noises in the ears. Most of the time this condition results from damage to the ear or auditory system, and it could also be a symptom of other 200 health conditions.

The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) said that the sounds induced by this condition can be loud, soft, high-pitched, or low-pitched.

Scientists still haven’t agreed upon what happens in the brain to create the illusion of sound when there is none.

People who are at a higher risk of having tinnitus include old people, active military personnel, musicians, and others who work in loud environments.

The ATA further claimed that the condition is incurable but that it can be managed by treatments that lower sounds and provides some relief to the patient.