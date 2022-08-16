Fatima Sana Becomes First Pakistani Woman to Play Franchise Cricket in West Indies

Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana has joined Barbados Royals for the first-ever edition of Women’s CPL. The star pacer will also feature in West Indies’ The 6ixty.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Achieves Unique Record in 1st ODI Against Netherlands

Fatima Sana has been in the limelight since her debut, winning ICC’s Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. Her extraordinary skills with the ball and impressive batting have earned her a spot in the inaugural season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League as she has signed up for the Barbados Royals.

According to reports, the young pacer is also expected to feature in West Indies’ newly introduced format called The 6ixty. The format has been formed to spice up the usually long game of cricket with each innings only comprising sixty balls.

ALSO READ Tickets for Pakistan-India Asia Cup Match Sold Out Within Hours

Fatima Sana recently represented Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham where the women’s team failed to impress.