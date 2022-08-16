Govt to Return Rs. 5 Billion to Hajj Pilgrims

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, has announced the reimbursement of an amount of Rs. 5 billion to Hajj pilgrims under the Hajj Support Program.

He briefed the media on Monday that each pilgrim who performed Hajj this year would be given Rs. 150,000 under the government’s scheme, starting this Wednesday until the end of August.

ALSO READ Another Suspicious Indian Jet Lands in Karachi to Onboard 12 High-Profile Pakistanis

Furthermore, he added that the details regarding the refund would be communicated to the pilgrims via SMS on their mobile phones.

He urged the pilgrims to contact their concerned banks within the specified time with their original CNICs, passports, deposit slips, and the ministry’s SMS for the collection of the refund.

Note that only authorized banks are bound to refund the amount.

ALSO READ Passengers Moving To and From Pakistan to Declare Currency On Hand

Minister Shakoor claimed that the government had given the pilgrims top-notch facilities, which included air-conditioned accommodations in Makkah and Madinah, three meals a day, and transportation services.

He added that around 15,000 pilgrims had flown directly for Hajj from Islamabad under the Road to Makkah project.