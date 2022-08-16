Two Players Set to Debut for Pakistan in 1st ODI Against Netherlands

Pakistan is set to include two debutants in the first match of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. According to reports, Naseem Shah and Salman Ali Agha will make their debuts in the first ODI.

ALSO READ Stoinis Avoids Punishment in Hasnain Case Despite Shameless Incident

Naseem Shah will replace ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the first two ODIs due to injury. While Naseem is an integral part of the national Test side, he has yet to feature for Pakistan in the limited-overs format.

Naseem’s exceptional performances in the English domestic circuit warranted a place in the ODI side at the expense of Hasan Ali who has been left out of the squad after a string of poor performances.

Middle-order batter, Salman Ali Agha, is the other player who will make his debut in the ODI format. Salman recently made his Test debut for the Men in Green on the tour of Sri Lanka. While he did not have an impressive start to his Test career, he did showcase glimpses of his class as he struck a half-century on the tour.

ALSO READ Fawad Alam Gracefully Answers Questions Regarding Injustice in Selection [Video]

The first ODI between the two sides is scheduled to commence today at 2:00 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) at Rotterdam.

Here is Pakistan’s expected line-up in the first ODI: