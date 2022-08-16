Stoinis Avoids Punishment in Hasnain Case Despite Shameless Incident

Australian cricketer, Marcus Stoinis, has been in hot waters since questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action during a match in The Hundred. He will, however, not be formally charged with a breach of the ECB’s disciplinary code.

Marcus and Hasnain met in a match between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles where the Australian batter failed to connect the ball properly and it went up in the air before England’s Will Jacks took a regulation catch.

While walking back to the pavilion, the right-handed batter claimed the delivery that ended his innings was illegal and mimicked a bowling action with a throwing motion, which sparked outrage on social media.

Here's Marcus Stoinis signalling that Mohammad Hasnain was chucking! Ridiculous. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8utAwbczYI — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2022

Later, the media reported that match referee Dean Cosker had a brief conversation with the Australian cricketer about the incident and that he will not be charged formally with violating the ECB’s disciplinary code.

The International Cricket Council had banned the young Pakistani pacer after his action was found illegal during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League.

The young bowler worked hard to improve his action, which was tested in the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and was found to be legal.

Hasnain is currently representing Oval Invincibles in the ongoing The Hundred, where he took three wickets in three games with an economy rate of 1.93 runs per ball.