Here are All the Squads for 2022 Asia Cup

The hype around the 2022 Asia Cup is real with the tournament just over a week away. The six-team tournament is set to be played from 27 August to 11 September in UAE with Sri Lanka as the hosts of the tournament.

ALSO READ Pakistan Needs Only 2 More Wins to Qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are set to take part in the tournament alongside one qualifying team. The qualifiers for the 2022 Asia Cup will be played between UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Kuwait from 20-24 August in Oman.

One qualifier will join Pakistan and India in Group A of the main competition while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4s where they will face each other once. The top two teams at the end of the Super 4s will qualify for the final of the tournament.

With just days remaining for the mega-event to commence, the top participants have named their squads. Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have announced strong squads to take part in the tournament while Sri Lanka are yet to reveal their members of the touring party.

Let’s have a look at all squads:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Fakhar Zaman Haider Ali Asif Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Naseem Shah Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir

India

Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul (vc) Rishabh Pant (wk) Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hooda Dinesh Karthik Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Ravi Ashwin Ravi Bishnoi Avesh Khan Arshdeep Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c) Najibullah Zadran (vc) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Hashmatullah Shahidi Samiullah Shinwari Hazratullah Zazai Afsar Zazai (wk) Fareed Ahmed Noor Ahmed Rashid Khan Naveen-ul-Haq Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Usman Ghani Karim Janat Azmatullah Omarzai Fazalhaq Farooqi Ibrahim Zadran

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c) Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Nurul Hasan (wk) Mahmudullah Sabbir Rahman Nasum Ahmed Taskin Ahmed Parvez Hossain Emon Anamul Haque Mahedi Hasan Mehidy Hasan Afif Hossain Ebadot Hossain Mossadek Hossain Hasan Mahmud Mustafizur Rahman Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka

Yet to be announced.