TAWAL Aims to Meet Enhanced Coverage Requirements of Pakistani Telcos

Saudi Arabia’s TAWAL aims at allowing mobile network operators in Pakistan to meet their enhanced coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail held a meeting with TAWAL Chief International Officer (CIO) Emmanuel Leonard at Finance division today.

The finance minister was apprised about the operations, aim and vision of TAWAL. It was shared that developing and enhancing the critical telecom infrastructure is key priority of TAWAL and after full acquisition of AWAL Telecom in Pakistan, the company aims at allowing mobile network operators in Pakistan to meet their enhanced coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

The minister appreciated the operational working of TAWAL and acknowledged its value and significance for the development of the telecom sector of Pakistan.

He assured the delegation that present government aims at providing every possible support for easing the business and facilitating the foreign direct investment in Pakistan. He further assured the delegation of his cooperation and support.

TAWAL Pakistan Country Manager Juan Pablo Sanchez, Pakistan Country Representative Shah Faisal Safdar Khattak also attended the meeting.