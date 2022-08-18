AJK Govt Closes Down 5 Scools Due to KPL

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced the closure of five educational institutions in Muzaffarabad in order to keep the security troops stationed during the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League kicked off on August 13 where the seven franchises will play a total of 25 matches including the final which is scheduled on August 26 at Muzaffarabad Stadium.

The closing of the educational institutions in the capital of the state at the start of the new session is really worrisome.

AJK Government notified to close five educational institutions of Muzaffarabad where the security forces will make a stay to perform duties during Kashmir Premier League. Closure of schools during KPL is a proof of lack of accomodation resources in Muzaffarabad. #KheloAazadiSe — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 18, 2022

It is not the first time that educational institutions and other businesses have been forced to close as this was done during the Pakistan Super League or other bilateral series to smoothly organize cricket events.

When Australia were slated to play their first Test match against Pakistan earlier this year, the authorities ordered that Rawalpindi Food Street and all adjoining markets remain closed during the match.

Earlier this year, during the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League, the provincial minister apologized in advance for any inconvenience caused to civilians and directed that local and foreign players travel solely in bullet-proof vehicles.