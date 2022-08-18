Updated CWC Super League Points Table After West Indies’ Win Over New Zealand

New Zealand suffered their first loss of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on Wednesday against West Indies at Bridgetown. Batting first, the Kiwi batters failed to impress as they bundled out for 190 thanks to brilliant bowling spells by Akeal Hossien and Alzarri Joseph. The two shared six wickets between them while Jason Holder bagged two wickets.

In reply, it proved to be a walk in the park for the home side as they chased down the target with utmost ease, getting over the line with five wickets in hand. Shamarh Brooks starred with the bat as he scored 79 and was adjudged the man of the match.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Widens His Lead at the Top of ICC ODI Rankings by a Huge Margin

There has been slight movement in the CWC points table as the Windies have edged closer to New Zealand while Pakistan are at the third spot with 100 points. Here’s how the points table looks:

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied No result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 England 18 12 5 0 1 125 +1.219 2 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.384 3 Afghanistan 12 10 2 0 1 100 +0.563 4 Pakistan 16 10 6 0 0 100 +0.109 5 New Zealand 9 9 0 0 0 90 +1.646 6 West Indies 21 8 13 0 0 80 -0.823 7 India 12 8 4 0 0 79 +0.416 1 8 Australia 12 7 5 0 0 70 +0.496 9 Ireland 21 6 13 0 2 68 -0.382 2 10 Sri Lanka 18 6 11 0 1 62 -0.031 3 11 South Africa 13 4 7 0 2 49 -0.206 1 12 Zimbabwe 15 3 11 0 1 35 -0.924 13 Netherlands 17 2 14 0 1 25 -1.184

There are at least three CWC Super League series going on with India set to take on Zimbabwe later today. Pakistan will also square off against the Netherlands while West Indies and New Zealand will go again in the second ODI tomorrow.

ALSO READ PCB Makes Unusual Changes in Schedule of Upcoming PSL Seasons

Things are heating up in the points table, however, Pakistan are in a strong position to ensure direct qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India. Pakistan need only two wins to qualify for the mega event.