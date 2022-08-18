Asad Shafiq Slams First Century of KPL’s 2nd Season [Video]

Asad Shafiq has once again sprung back into the limelight after making a stunning century for Overseas Warriors against Mirpur Royals in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League.

Asad Shafiq, who is also the captain of the side, opened the innings along with Umer Zeeshan Lohya and scored 112 from 60 deliveries which helped the Warriors post a handsome total of 188 on the board.

His scintillating hundred included 16 fours and three maximums, and he also shared vital partnerships of 39 runs with Kamran Ghulam and 64 runs with Azam Khan.

The right-handed batter, who made his international debut in 2010, was considered an integral part of the Test setup, but he was dropped from the squad after a string of disappointing performances in 2020.

Recently, the middle-order batter expressed his desire to make a comeback to the squad for red-ball cricket, stating that he will consider himself fortunate if he is able to play for Pakistan again.

“If I am lucky, I will play for Pakistan again. A comeback for Pakistan has not been made a matter of life and death for me,” Shafiq said.

Asad has 4,660 runs at an average of 38.19 in 77 Test matches for Pakistan, with 12 hundreds and 27 fifty-plus scores. He has 1,336 runs at an average of 24.24 in 60 ODIs, including nine fifties.