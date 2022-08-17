Babar Azam Widens His Lead at the Top of ICC ODI Rankings by a Huge Margin

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI Batter Rankings after a solid showing against the Netherlands in the first ODI.
The 27-year-old is now 91 points ahead of the second-ranked batter, Imam-ul-Haq. Imam failed to impress as he managed to score only 2 runs off 19 balls in the first ODI.
Babar, on the other hand, was exquisite as usual as he scored a scintillating half-century. He scored 74 runs off 85 balls before being dismissed by Logan van Beek. Babar’s exceptional innings along with Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent century helped Pakistan post 314/6 in the first innings.
Despite a strong showing by the Netherlands with the bat, they were unable to chase down the target as Pakistan gained a 1-0 lead in the series.
Babar is the only player to be ranked in the top five rankings in each of the three formats. He is currently ranked number 1 in ODIs and T20Is and number 3 in Test cricket.
The world’s number one batter will be looking to further extend his lead in the next two ODIs against the Netherlands.
Here are the latest rankings:
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|891
|2
|Imam-ul-Haq
|800
|3
|Rassie van der Dussen
|789
|4
|Quinton de Kock
|784
|5
|Virat Kohli
|767
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|763
|7
|Ross Taylor
|744
|8
|David Warner
|737
|9
|Jonny Bairstow
|732
|10
|Aaron Finch
|715