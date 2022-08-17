Babar Azam Widens His Lead at the Top of ICC ODI Rankings by a Huge Margin

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 17, 2022 | 2:39 pm

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI Batter Rankings after a solid showing against the Netherlands in the first ODI.

The 27-year-old is now 91 points ahead of the second-ranked batter, Imam-ul-Haq. Imam failed to impress as he managed to score only 2 runs off 19 balls in the first ODI.

Babar, on the other hand, was exquisite as usual as he scored a scintillating half-century. He scored 74 runs off 85 balls before being dismissed by Logan van Beek. Babar’s exceptional innings along with Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent century helped Pakistan post 314/6 in the first innings.

Despite a strong showing by the Netherlands with the bat, they were unable to chase down the target as Pakistan gained a 1-0 lead in the series.

Babar is the only player to be ranked in the top five rankings in each of the three formats. He is currently ranked number 1 in ODIs and T20Is and number 3 in Test cricket.

The world’s number one batter will be looking to further extend his lead in the next two ODIs against the Netherlands.

Here are the latest rankings:

Ranking Player Rating Points
1 Babar Azam 891
2 Imam-ul-Haq 800
3 Rassie van der Dussen 789
4 Quinton de Kock 784
5 Virat Kohli 767
6 Rohit Sharma 763
7 Ross Taylor 744
8 David Warner 737
9 Jonny Bairstow 732
10 Aaron Finch 715

