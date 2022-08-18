CDA to spend Rs. 50 Million for Installation of “Security Cameras” in F-9 Park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to install camera networking and surveillance system in F-9 Park Islamabad.

According to sources in CDA, the estimated cost of installing a camera network in the park is around Rs. 50 million. A tender has already been floated by the authority in this regard.

The sources stated that more than 100 cameras will be installed in the park. Security cameras will be installed at all four gates and around the 8 km long boundary wall of the park. The cameras will also be installed at parking lots, walking tracks and other important loops within the park, the sources added.

The sources said that cable will be laid down for installation of cameras around the boundary wall and within the park. New poles will also be installed for the cameras. The sources further said that a control room will be established under the project for monitoring the park, whereas the data of visitors and vehicles entering and leaving the park will be stored.

The sources also said that guards will be deployed at all entry gates and cameras will be linked to Islamabad Safe City for monitoring. Sources added that decision for installation of security cameras has been taken to protect the visitors, as incidents of rape, murder and snatching have taken place in the park in the past.

Few cases of crimes and murders occurred in the park in last few months, which raises questions on the security situation in the park. F-9 park is also known as Fatima Jinnah Park is the largest park in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.