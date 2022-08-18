Intermediate Exams Postponed Again Due to Rain in Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed the Intermediate examinations that were previously scheduled for today (Thursday) to 25 August due to torrential rains in the city.

As per the notification issued by the BIEK, the regular and private examinations of the Arts Group and practical examinations of the Science Group for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) annual examinations 2022 have been rescheduled.

ALSO READ Punjab to Impart Vocational Training to Prisoners

Following are the exams that have been postponed by the BIEK:

Advance Urdu Paper-II

Arabic Paper-II

Persian Paper-II

Sindhi Paper -II

English Paper-II

Mathematics Paper-II

Computer Science Paper-I (Special Students)

In relation to this, the board’s spokesperson detailed that the rescheduled examinations will take place at the previously declared times and examination centers on 25 August.

Meanwhile, the BIEK has instructed the colleges to reschedule the practical examinations accordingly.

In related news, the Government of Sindh announced a public holiday for all public and private schools and colleges throughout the province for today (18 August) after a flood-like situation emerged due to severe downpours.

The decision was announced by the provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in consideration of a continuous monsoon spell on Wednesday.

He detailed, “All schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed tomorrow due to the ongoing monsoon rains”.

Prior to this, the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association had also announced to keep the private educational institutes closed in Karachi on Thursday.

Its Chairman, Haider Ali, had said, “Schools and colleges in rain-affected areas of the metropolis will remain closed on Thursday”.

ALSO READ First British-Pakistani Woman Elected as Councillor in UK

Moreover, he added that the decision had been made keeping in view the weather conditions of the city.

It is to be noted that several areas of the metropolis were hit by severe rainfall on 17 August, whereas more rain is forecast until 19 August.