Sindh Introduces New Educational Management System for Govt Schools

The Provincial Education Department of Sindh has launched the Sindh Education Management Information System (SEMIS) to enhance school profiling, data collection, and planning regarding students and teachers.

Speaking at its launch ceremony, the provincial Minister for Education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, explained that having all the necessary information about public schools available at just a click will make decision-making easier.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Dates for Matric and Intermediate Exams Results

He added that the data of schools, students, and teachers, as well as all school profiling, can be easily supervised using the SEMIS. It will provide real-time access to information about the school buildings, all of the facilities, and even the budget expenditure.

“It goes to the credit of the Sindh government that we will keep this system in public reach, so that cross verification of the figures given by us can be carried out,” the minister said.

The Chief of the Reform Support Unit (RSU), Junaid Sammo, remarked at the ceremony that with the yearly statistics of approximately 45,000 government schools in the province ranging from student-teacher ratios to budget expenses and various indicators of school performance at the district and taluka levels, the SEMIS will play an important role in improving strategic planning.

He explained that the RSU, which is a subsidiary of the Sindh Department of Education, leads the SEMIS project, and financial and technical support for it is provided by the EU and UNICEF.

RSU Research Director, Aftab Alam, said that the SEMIS will allow for better monitoring of the Girls’ Stipend Program, through which the government provides stipends to deserving students in government secondary schools in order to reduce the dropout rates.