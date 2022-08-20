Punjab University Announces Annual Exam Schedule

The University of the Punjab (PU) has issued the schedule for its annual written examinations for various programs that will be held between 9 and 27 September 2022.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Controller PU, Muhammad Shahid, the final examinations for the Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (M.Sc.) Part-I and MA/M.Sc. Part-II programs will start on 9 September and will conclude on 27 September.

Additionally, the annual written examinations for Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) Part-I will be held between 10 and 26 September, and the examinations for Part-II will be held between 10 September to 27 September, as per the notification.

Here is the program-wise schedule for the Annual Examinations 2022:

MA/M.Sc. Part-I

The examinations for these programs will commence on Friday, 9 September, and will end on Thursday, 27 September. They will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM from Monday through Thursday, and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.

This is the date sheet of the written examination of mentioned programs:

MA/M.Sc. Part-II

The written examinations for MA/M.Sc. Part-II will also be held between 9 and 27 September, with the same timings as the Part-I examinations.

Here is the date sheet of the written examination of mentioned programs:

Associate Degree for Commerce (ADC) Part-I

The examinations of ADC Part-I will commence on 9 September and conclude on 26 September, from 2 PM to 5 PM from Monday through Thursday, and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.

However, the examinations for Islamic Studies and Ethical Behavior will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Monday, 26 September.

Below is the subject-wise schedule:

Subject Date Day Business Statistics and Mathematics 9 Sep 2022 Friday Computer Application in Business 12 Sep 2022 Monday Economics 14 Sep 2022 Wednesday Financial Accounting 16 Sep 2022 Friday Functional English 19 Sep 2022 Monday Introduction to Business 21 Sep 2022 Wednesday Money, Banking, and Finance 23 Sep 2022 Friday Islamic Studies/Ethical Behavior (for non-Muslims) 26 Sep 2022 Monday

Associate Degree for Commerce (ADC) Part-II

The ADC Part-II written examinations will be held from 10 to 27 September, at the same timings mentioned above.

Only the timings for the Pakistan Studies examination will be from 2 PM to 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 27 September.

Following is the subject-wise breakdown of the examinations: