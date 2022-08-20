Punjab University Announces Annual Exam Schedule

The University of the Punjab (PU) has issued the schedule for its annual written examinations for various programs that will be held between 9 and 27 September 2022.
According to a notification issued by Deputy Controller PU, Muhammad Shahid, the final examinations for the Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (M.Sc.) Part-I and MA/M.Sc. Part-II programs will start on 9 September and will conclude on 27 September.
Additionally, the annual written examinations for Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) Part-I will be held between 10 and 26 September, and the examinations for Part-II will be held between 10 September to 27 September, as per the notification.
Here is the program-wise schedule for the Annual Examinations 2022:
MA/M.Sc. Part-I
The examinations for these programs will commence on Friday, 9 September, and will end on Thursday, 27 September. They will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM from Monday through Thursday, and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.
This is the date sheet of the written examination of mentioned programs:
MA/M.Sc. Part-II
The written examinations for MA/M.Sc. Part-II will also be held between 9 and 27 September, with the same timings as the Part-I examinations.
Here is the date sheet of the written examination of mentioned programs:
Associate Degree for Commerce (ADC) Part-I
The examinations of ADC Part-I will commence on 9 September and conclude on 26 September, from 2 PM to 5 PM from Monday through Thursday, and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.
However, the examinations for Islamic Studies and Ethical Behavior will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Monday, 26 September.
Below is the subject-wise schedule:
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Day
|Business Statistics and Mathematics
|9 Sep 2022
|Friday
|Computer Application in Business
|12 Sep 2022
|Monday
|Economics
|14 Sep 2022
|Wednesday
|Financial Accounting
|16 Sep 2022
|Friday
|Functional English
|19 Sep 2022
|Monday
|Introduction to Business
|21 Sep 2022
|Wednesday
|Money, Banking, and Finance
|23 Sep 2022
|Friday
|Islamic Studies/Ethical Behavior (for non-Muslims)
|26 Sep 2022
|Monday
Associate Degree for Commerce (ADC) Part-II
The ADC Part-II written examinations will be held from 10 to 27 September, at the same timings mentioned above.
Only the timings for the Pakistan Studies examination will be from 2 PM to 3:30 PM on Tuesday, 27 September.
Following is the subject-wise breakdown of the examinations:
|Subject
|Date
|Day
|Advance Financial Accounting
|10 Sep 2022
|Saturday
|Auditing
|13 Sep 2022
|Tuesday
|Business Communication and Report Writing
|15 Sep 2022
|Thursday
|Business Law
|17 Sep 2022
|Saturday
|Business Taxation
|20 Sep 2022
|Tuesday
|Cost Accounting
|22 Sep 2022
|Thursday
|Economics of Pakistan
|24 Sep 2022
|Saturday
|Pakistan Studies
|27 Sep 2022
|Tuesday