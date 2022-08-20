Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table After South Africa Defeats England

South Africa has significantly strengthened its lead on the ICC World Test Championship points table after defeating England by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s.

Despite no ups and downs in the points table, all of the teams stay stable in their respective positions, with South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka maintaining the top three spots with 75, 70, and 53.33 PCT percentages, respectively.

Pakistan sits in fifth place after dropping some crucial points following its defeat in the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, while India is only marginally ahead of Pakistan in fourth place.

The 2021-23 World Test Championship is nearing its conclusion, with only a few series remaining and five teams, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan vying for the coveted top two slots to qualify for the final.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will play two series in the competition including three-match home series against England and a two-match home series against defending champions, New Zealand.

Pakistan’s percentage of points will increase to 69.05% if they are successful in winning all five of their remaining games in the competition. Their percentage will be 61.9% if they win four games and lose only one.

