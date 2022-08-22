Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Reveals Real Reason Behind Shaheen Afridi’s Injury

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, suffered an injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka last month, forcing him to miss the Netherlands series and now ruling him out of the Asia Cup and England series.

Former Pakistan pacer, Aqib Javed, has claimed that Shaheen Shah has been playing too much international cricket across formats. This heavy workload has rattled the country’s pace attack before a crucial season.

Speaking on the matter, Aqib said that it is a massive loss for Pakistan, saying “Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead.”

While answering a question regarding Shaheen’s absence from the team against India, Aqib said that the left-arm pacers have always given a tough time to India’s top order in the recent past.

Aqib went on to say that former left-arm bowler, Mohammad Amir, startled the Indian batting order and guided the team to victory in the Champions Trophy 2017, while Shaheen did the same in the T20 World Cup 2021.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has picked right-arm pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, who is currently playing in the Hundred, as Shaheen’s replacement for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Atif Rana, the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, has come out in support of Shaheen, saying that they will always be there to support him and pray for his quick recovery.