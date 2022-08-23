PMC Announces Dates for MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the dates for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs in 2022.

In an official tweet, PMC penned that MDCAT 2022 will be held from 7 to 30 September. Students will be able to download their roll number slips this week.

ALSO READ Karachi Board Announces Schedule of Postponed Intermediate Exams

It is worth mentioning here that PMC’s official Twitter account shared this information yesterday. However, the tweet was taken down after some time.

When contacted by ProPakistani, a PMC spokesperson said that the dates for MDCAT and issuance of roll number slips will be finalized later today.

This notification has been deleted by the PMC. pic.twitter.com/9SxZ12Xx83 — Bilal Yousafzai (@BilalY05) August 22, 2022

This suggests that PMC did not intend to make this announcement official on Monday and the tweet was shared by mistake. Hence, take this info with a grain of salt, we will update you once PMC officially notifies the dates.

ALSO READ Nawabshah Announces Holidays for Schools and Colleges

In June this year, PMC approved the following weightage of questions with respect to subjects included in the MDCAT curriculum:

Biology 34%

Chemistry 27%

Physics 27%

English 9%

Logical Reasoning 3%

Since MDCAT consists of 200 MCQs, the number of questions from each subject can be deduced easily.