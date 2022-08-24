MMBL Reaffirms Commitment to Promoting Financial Inclusion & Digitalization at Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2022

Mobilink Microfinance Bank’s (MMBL) efforts to promote digital and financial inclusion across Pakistan were recognized at the recent (5th) edition of the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS) 2022, organized by Nutshell Conferences.

More than 1,000 delegates were in attendance, including senior dignitaries from local and international private organizations, the public sector, notable media personnel, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

MMBL also showcased its wide-ranging suite of financial products and services, focusing on the digital onboarding of customers and serving them through MMBL’s premium digital banking platform, DOST.

Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO, MMBL, and Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Finance & Digital Officer, MMBL, shared valuable insights on talent requirements in the ‘new normal’ and innovation for growth in their respective panel discussions.

They addressed the audience by sharing MMBL’s role in promoting financial inclusion and digitalization efforts across the country, especially amongst the marginalized segments, to promote inclusive growth.

Addressing the delegates, Ghazanfar Azzam stressed the importance of transforming Pakistan’s banking ecosystem by promoting financial inclusion through technology-enabled products and services.

He explained, “Pakistan ranks among the top freelance markets in the world. With high growth in freelance earnings recorded in recent years, MMBL remains committed to creating more financial empowerment opportunities for freelancers, women entrepreneurs, Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and underserved/unserved segments through convenient access to digital financial products and services.”

He further emphasized the importance of forging strategic partnerships with organizations that share the common goal of promoting financial inclusion.

During his panel discussion, Sardar Abubakr stated, “Digital innovation is critical for economic growth. There should be a greater focus on creating an enabling and thriving environment for developing innovative products & services.”

“Through MMBL’s Women Inspirational Network (WIN), we have leveraged advancements in digital innovation and technology to help uplift marginalized segments, especially women, with the latest financial offerings and financial literacy trainings. Digitization efforts will not only make financial services more accessible but also help develop new revenue streams across the country,” he added.

The two-day event titled “Imagineering The Future” provided an opportunity for speakers and delegates to engage in an open dialogue and address pressing issues of common and national interest.

The forum allowed industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, economists, business strategists, academicians, thought leaders, foreign policy experts, and tech investors to discuss ideas and innovative strategies for a shared and sustainable growth of the nation’s economic landscape.