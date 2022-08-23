Asif Ali Reveals His Power Hitting Strategy Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 [Video]

Asif Ali disclosed his plan and preparation as a power hitter for the Asia Cup 2022. The middle order batter stated that he aims to hit a hundred sixes per day in training sessions.

During a training session at the National High-Performance Centre, Asif Ali explained his approach as a power hitter. The batter claimed that he tries to smash 100-150 sixes every day so that he can easily bring on 4-5 similar shots in a match.

Asif Ali also attributed his power-hitting skill to his “tape-ball background.” The middle-order batter highlighted balance and body control as crucial for hitting big shots.

While Asif Ali highlighted the importance of technique, he also declared mental power as a vital element of excelling under pressure. The star player stated that the pressure for a middle-order batter is quite high due to the demands of today’s fast-paced cricket. However, Asif Ali believes that handling pressure is the first step toward being a good power hitter.

The video released by PCB showcased Asif Ali’s mighty shots in the nets. The star batter will soon join the team in UAE for Asia Cup 2022.