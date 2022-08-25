Consumers Using Below 200 Units to Pay Rs. 3.89 per unit FCA: Power Division

The Power Division has stated that protected consumers consuming less than or equal to 200 units of electricity would pay Rs. 3.89 per unit Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) in the August billing month.

In a notification issued to all distribution companies and K-Electric, Power Division stated that non-protected consumers consuming less than or equal to 200 units of electricity as well as private agricultural consumers would not pay any FCA in the August billing month.

Power Division’s notification further directed the companies to revise the already issued unpaid bills for August 2022 and extend their due dates.

Regarding the consumers who have already paid their bills for the month of August 2022, the Power Division directed the issuance of FCA credit in September 2022 billing month.