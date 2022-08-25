HEC to Register Second Batch of Students till 9th September

The Education Testing Council (ETC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that its portal hec.gov.pk will remain open until 9 September 2022 at midnight for the second batch of students who wish to take the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT). The registration process for Batch-I was closed on 19 August 2022.

USAT of the Batch-II will be tentatively held on 18 September 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that ETC, as advertised nationwide on 24 July 2022 has tentatively scheduled the USAT for 4 September 2022 for the first batch of students. The ETC will keep its online registration portal open until 9 September 2022 to facilitate further registrations for the upcoming USAT Batch-II. Accordingly, the test for Batch-II is tentatively scheduled for 18 September 2022.

The ETC conducts USAT for admissions at the undergraduate level in universities operating all over Pakistan. The USAT is designed on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) pattern and covers all known disciplines of Engineering, Medicine (Allied Health), IT, Management, and Social Sciences at the undergraduate entry level. The students, after qualifying in their respective USAT, would stand eligible for admissions at all relevant universities like the SAT.

The students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/Grade 12 education and those who have appeared in the final examination and awaiting results can apply for USAT.

The ETC conducts the USAT in six categories based on relevant academic streams, including USAT-E for Pre-Engineering, USAT-M for Pre-Medical, USAT-A for Arts & Humanities, and USAT-CS for Computer Science, USAT-GS for General Science, and USAT-Com for Commerce.