PTA Sets Minimum Broadband Speed for Customers

Internet speeds are about to improve for a lot of people in Pakistan thanks to a revision of broadband internet rules by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The telecom regulator attended this year’s Consumer Conference and talked about internet speeds in Pakistan among other things.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Face More Internet Outages Soon

According to PTA, the minimum broadband internet speed in Pakistan should be 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps) and you should get 80% of your advertised internet speeds. For instance, if you have a 10Mbps connection, you should get at least 8Mbps speed at all times. If it is anywhere below that, you can officially complain to PTA about it.

This should improve internet speeds in a lot of regions in the country, especially remote areas where download speeds are lackluster. So if your Internet Service Provider (ISP) calls itself a ‘broadband’ internet provider, you can now complain to PTA if they provide you with anything below 4Mbps.

This development will also help those that get less than 80% of their internet connection speeds. It is unclear if it only applies to download speeds, or both uploads and downloads. A lot of people with PTCL connections get less than their advertised speeds, so there may finally be a ray of hope for them.

How to Complain

You can register a complaint to PTA by heading over to their website and clicking on Consumer Complaints. Here you can fill out your online complaint form which will ask about your personal details and the type of complaint you want to lodge. You can also lodge a complaint by calling PTA’s consumer support center at 0800-55055. It is available 7 days a week from 9 am to 9 pm.