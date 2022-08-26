Hasan Ali Returns to Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Hasan Ali has been added to the Asia Cup 2022 squad after Mohammad Wasim Jnr. was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Pakistan have suffered another setback just before their much-anticipated opening match against India, as pacer Mohammad Wasim has gotten injured. On Thursday, the young bowler reported back pain during training and was sent to the hospital for an MRI. Wasim has now been pronounced unfit following the review of MRI reports, and he will return to Pakistan shortly.

Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim’s replacement for the Asia Cup 2022 by the selection committee. Due to a lack of form, the experienced bowler was previously dropped from the Netherlands tour as well as the Asia Cup.

Mohammad Wasim’s injury is the second loss for Pakistan’s pace attack, following the absence of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the competition due to a knee injury.