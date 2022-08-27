Sri Lankan Legend Rates Babar Azam’s Cover Drive Above All

Former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene has declared Babar Azam’s cover drive as the best among all.

While Pakistan’s captain is training in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022, appreciation from around the world continues to flood in. Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene is the most recent player to praise the top batter.

When asked to name the best cover drive in the world, Mahela Jayawardene had no second thoughts before choosing Babar Azam. The Sri Lankan veteran praised the star batter for his impeccable timing, describing his cover drive as the best in the world.

Babar Azam will be in action tomorrow against the arch-rivals India in Pakistan’s first encounter of Asia Cup 2022.