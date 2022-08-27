Why Does Pakistan’s Vice Captain Want Kohli to Smash a Century in Asia Cup?

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, wants Indian batsman, Virat Kohli, to get a century in the forthcoming Asia Cup, but not against India’s arch-rivals – Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, Shadab remarked that Kohli is a legend who is still an excellent player.

Furthermore, Islamabad United’s skipper acknowledged that he has not observed any changes in Kohli’s game and that he wishes to see him perform longer innings in the cup.

Speaking about the much-anticipated Pakistan and India encounter on 28 August (Sunday), Shadab made it clear that last year’s triumph over India is now history, and added that the team will approach the upcoming match with optimism and perform brilliantly to win.

Moreover, he noted that the injured players – Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Wasim Jr. – will be missed, and asserted that all of the Pakistani bowlers are extremely talented and the team has full confidence in other bowlers as well.

He dubbed the medium-fast bowler, Hasan Ali, as a match winner who will also prove his worth in the upcoming match. He detailed that the squad is yet to see the pitch and hence cannot remark on the conditions.

He added, “All of us have reached here with some kind of effort. We meet all the players from other teams and learn from each other’s experiences.”

Finally, he stated that Pakistan vs India is a difficult game, and the team that does well is always remembered.