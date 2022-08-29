All You Need to Know About HEC’s Higher Education Aptitude Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) schedule for candidates seeking HEC scholarships and admissions to MS/MPhil.

HEC conducts this test via Education Testing Council (ETC) for all HEC scholarship awards and for admissions to the above-mentioned programs through a uniform and transparent selection process.

Here is all the information about registering for the HAT:

Versions of HAT

The test will be conducted in the following five categories on 16 years or equivalent education and candidates are advised to register accordingly.

Test Category Disciplines English/Verbal Reasoning Analytical Reasoning Quantitative Reasoning Total HAT-1 Engineering & Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Physics 30% 30% 40% 100 HAT-2 Management Sciences, and Business Education 30% 40% 30% 100 HAT-3 Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology (Clinical & Applied), and Law 40% 35% 25% 100 HAT-4 Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences, Biological & Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Education, and Media & Mass Communication 40% 30% 30% 100 HAT-General Religious Studies (Madrasa Graduates) 40% 30% 30% 100

Eligibility

Candidates who have applied online for any MS/MPhil program or HEC scholarships through e-portal for the further selection process.

Candidates who intend to apply for future scholarship programs including those by HEC-sponsored Pakistani universities.

Candidates who wish to secure admissions in MS/MPhil programs at Pakistani public and private universities.

How to Apply

For registration, candidates are advised to visit HEC’s ETC e-portal.

The application submission is a two-step process. First complete the profile in the ‘My Profile’ section. Then, submit the application using the ‘Higher Education Aptitude Test’ on the left-hand sidebar of the online portal.

HEC will consider only submitted applications for HAT. Any application that is only saved or incomplete will be rejected.

Candidates can download the bank fee challan from ETC’s online portal.

The registration fee for HAT is Rs. 1,500 per candidate. The fee needs to be deposited on the below-mentioned details: Bank Name: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Account Title: Higher Education Commission Account Number: 17427900133401

After submitting the fee, the candidates will have to upload the scanned copy of the paid fee challan on the portal.

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring an original applicant’s copy of the paid fee challan along with the roll number slip, and original CNIC/Passport on the test day, otherwise the candidate will not be allowed to participate in the examination.

Deadline

The last date for online registration is 12 September 2022.

Examination Date

The tentative date for the exam is 25 September 2022. HEC will communicate any changes regarding the test date on their website and ETC portal.

Test Centers

It is to be noted that the test will only be conducted at the given centers if a minimum of 250 candidates have selected that center at the time of registration. The test will be conducted in the following cities:

Islamabad

Lahore

Karachi

Bahawalpur

Peshawar

Quetta

Gilgit

Muzaffarabad

Note here that HEC will not entertain any request for changing the test center after submitting the applications.

Other Details

In case of any query regarding registration, the candidates are urged to visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or HEC’s regional offices for guidance. For more information, contact HEC at 051-111-119-432 and 0334-111-9432.

Note: The test score will be valid for two years (for scholarships and admissions in MS/MPhil programs).