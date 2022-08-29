Expensive Oil Imports Increasing Cost of Electricity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is importing expensive oil for the production of electricity which is causing a huge increase in its cost.

The prime minister was talking to the media during his visit to the Mohmand Dam Project site on Monday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need to focus on cheap sources of electricity like solar, wind and hydel power. pic.twitter.com/W4lXU0XAMs — Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) August 29, 2022

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Damage Sindh and Balochistan Suffered Due to Floods

The prime minister, while emphasizing the need to focus on cheap sources of electricity, highlighted that dams play an important role in the production of cheap electricity and the prevention of floods. He said the Mohmand dam will be constructed within its stipulated time to increase agriculture development in the area

The premier said the floods have caused unprecedented devastation; hence the rehabilitation process will take time.

On the occasion, the Chinese engineers briefed the prime minister on the project. The prime minister stated that the cooperation extended by China to Pakistan in power projects is significant.