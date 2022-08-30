FBR Exempts Duties and Taxes On Imported Goods For Flood Relief Operations

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted exemption of sales tax, withholding tax, customs duty, and Federal Excise Duty on the import of all goods received as gifts and relief consignments, donations from foreign governments or organizations used for the relief operations for flood affectees.

In this connection, the FBR issued four notifications on Tuesday.

According to the S.R.O. 1634 (1)/2022, the provisions of section 148 shall for a period of ninety days not apply to goods required and imported for relief operation for flood affectees, duly certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Under S.R.O. 1635 (1)/2022, the Federal Government has exempted goods from the whole of sales tax with effect from August 24, 2022. The exemption would be available on the import of all goods received, in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophes, as gifts and relief consignments or any goods received as gifts or donations from a foreign government or organization by the Federal or Provincial Governments or any public sector organization.

As per S.R.O. 1636(1)/2022, Federal Government has exempted for a period of ninety days the import and supply of the goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees, from the whole of the sales tax.

Under the S.R.O. 1637(1)/2022, the Federal Government is pleased to exempt for a period of ninety days the whole of federal excise duty leviable on the goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees.