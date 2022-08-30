Imran Khan Raises Rs. 5 Billion for Flood Victims in 3 Hours

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, collected Rs. 5 billion for Pakistan’s flood victims in the country via a three-hour-long international telethon on Monday.

He was accompanied by a number of celebrities and politicians, including the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the former Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Social Protection, Sania Nishtar.

The event was moderated by Senator Faisal Javed Khan who said that the former PM had collected more than Rs. 5 billion in a three-hour telethon held for the flood victims.

Renowned British-Pakistani boxer, Amir Khan, announced a donation of Rs. 5 million during the telethon, and PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ilyas Khan, contributed Rs. 30 million as well.

"Despite 18 cases against me, despite putting terror charges on me, we will talk to Federal Govt and Sindh govt to take them in loop so maximum help can be given to people affected with floods"-@ImranKhanPTI #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم pic.twitter.com/cx8k0OJyjT — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022

The former PM stated that monsoon-induced floods have affected the entire country and have killed over 1,000 people, while the damages are likely to exceed Rs. 1,000 billion.

He asserted that he will work with the federal government and the Government of Sindh to assist as many flood victims as possible despite being charged with 18 cases, including terror charges.

Khan advised that more dams should be built to save people from such calamities in the future.

“The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by a flood is to construct dams,” he added.