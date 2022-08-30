KP Police Officer Sets His Eyes on Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Title

An Assistant Sub-inspector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Ijaz Khan, recently made a name for himself by winning a bronze medal in the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition and is now determined to become Mr. Universe.

While speaking in an interview with Samaa TV, Ijaz Khan said that he is obsessed with bodybuilding and that he has been doing it for 28 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ijaz, who serves as a policeman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently competed along with 300 athletes from 80 countries in Mr. Olympia and won a bronze medal for Pakistan.

While answering a question regarding his experience in the field of bodybuilding, Ijaz stated that young bodybuilders are surprised by his physique and seek advice from him, as well as envy his way of working out.

Ijaz Khan continued by saying that he is putting a lot of effort into the upcoming contest and is quite optimistic about taking home the Mr. Universe title that will take place in Bangkok in October.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this year, Pakistan’s bodybuilder, Shahzad Qureshi, defeated Naresh of India to take home the gold medal in the master-class 80kg+ division of the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship.