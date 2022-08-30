South Africa Loses Top Spot in Updated World Test Championship Points Table

South Africa lost their first position in the World Test Championship points table after suffering a huge loss against England in the second Test match between the two sides.

The Proteas were completely outplayed in the second Test as England roared back to level the series 1-1. England bowlers were on song as they dismissed South Africa for only 151 in the first innings. In reply, England smashed 415/9 in their first innings with Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes scoring brilliant centuries.

South African batters had no answer for the English bowling unit as they were dismissed on 179 in their second innings and England won the match by an innings and 85 runs. Earlier, South Africa had won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs. The series-deciding third Test match will begin on 8 September at the Oval, London.

The Proteas have slipped down to the second spot while Australia have summited the table with a higher percentage of points. Elsewhere, England gained points after their huge win but are still rooted at the seventh position in the rankings. Pakistan are still ranked at the fifth position with only two series scheduled to be played in the competition.

Here is the latest WTC points table: (30 August 2022)