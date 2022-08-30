Sindh Govt Sets up Free Medical Facilities for Flood Victims

The Sindh government has announced a free health care facility for food-affected people.

The flood victims will receive free medical treatment at a healthcare facility being set up at the Dow Medical University Hospital, according to a statement issued by the Office of Commissioner Karachi.

The people in the flood relief camps will receive a letter from the Deputy Commissioner (DC), enabling their access to the free medical facility.

The development came as a response to the DC East, Raja Tariq Chandio’s letter to Commissioner Karachi, requesting the top officer to take notice of the issue of the medical treatment of the flood victims.

Saeed Ghani, the Labour, and Human Resources Minister, said that around 50,000 Sindh residents who were displaced due to heavy rains and floods have arrived in Karachi and are being housed in various relief camps.

Tens of thousands of more flood victims might reach the provincial capital in the coming days. No exercise has yet been conducted to determine the accurate number of people affected by the rains and floods in the province.

Shehla Raza, the Sindh Women’s Development Minister, emphasized the special arrangements for the displaced children’s food and nutritional needs, adding that the provincial government has been addressing the special health needs of the affected women and children.