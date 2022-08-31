Austria Announces Free Education and Scholarships for Pakistani Students

Top Austrian institutes have announced subsidized education and scholarships for the students of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur.

University of Applied Sciences – FH JOANNEUM will only charge a minimal out-of-EU fee from PAF-IAST students, which is EUR 80 instead of the actual EUR 9,000, the News has reported.

University of Applied Sciences – Management Center Innsbruck has waived off the tuition fee for the students of PAF-IAST. The International Cooperation Higher Education Austria (OEAD) has also announced scholarships for PAF-IAST students, which will cover living expenses up to EUR 1,180.

The development came during a recent visit of the PAF-IAST delegation to Austria. Dr. Atta Ur Rahman, Vice Chair of the PAF-IAST Board of Governors (BoGs), led the delegation.

Located in the Mang area of Haripur, former Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated PAF-IAST in September 2020.

ALSO READ Google Trained Over 800 Pakistani Women Under Its Techmaker Initiative

PAF-IAST aims to contribute toward the development of a broad-based balanced industrial economy in Pakistan. It seeks to promote the expansion and enhancement of higher education quality in engineering, science, and technology.

It offers programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), engineering, food technology, and various other disciplines, which are helping in producing assets for the hi-tech industry.