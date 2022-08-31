FBISE Intermediate Results Officiallly Announced

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual exams.

According to details, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the official results declaration ceremony held earlier today at FBISE’s Headquarters in Islamabad as chief guest.

The minister handed over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.

The rest of the students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is FBISE’s official website. Another method to check the result is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third method is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

On Tuesday, the FBISE announced to declare the results of the HSSC part-II annual exams on 31 August. The result date for HSSC part-I annual exams will be announced later.