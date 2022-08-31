Here are Complete Matric Results of All BISEs of Punjab

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 31, 2022 | 10:51 am

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 10.

Although the results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

Therefore, ProPakistani has decided to upload the result gazettes of all BISEs to facilitate the students.

Here are the gazettes that have been uploaded by the respective BISE so far. The remaining gazettes will be added as the respective BISE upload them on its website.

BISE Lahore

BISE Gujranwala

Besides checking their results online or through gazettes, candidates can obtain their results through a text message. All they have to do is to send their roll number on 800295.

