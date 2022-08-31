FBR to Allow Time-Bound Tax Exemption on Import of Onion and Tomatoes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue the Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) for the exemption of the duties and taxes on the import of onion and tomatoes.

Sources have told ProPakistani that the FBR will issue the time-bound notification in this regard to facilitate the import of these items from any country, including Iran, Afghanistan and UAE.

The FBR is waiting for the decision of the federal cabinet. As soon as the decision is communicated, the FBR will notify the necessary SROs, the sources added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Importers Exporters Merchants Association proposed the immediate abolition of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes for three months to stabilize the market.

In this regard, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has decided that it will issue import permits for onions and tomatoes. The decision was taken at a meeting held in MNFSR in the wake of disastrous floods in the country, causing heavy damage to the standing crops.

As per the decision of MNFSR, the importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. The ministry has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrances for importers.

During the onion season in Balochistan, the onion crop was destroyed by torrential rains and floods. More than 80 percent of onion crop in Sindh has been destroyed due to floods.