Here are the Complete FBISE’s HSSC-II Annual Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the intermediate part-II exams earlier today.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, awarded the DMCs to top-performing students in an official ceremony held earlier today at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

ALSO READ FBISE Intermediate Results Officially Announced

Although the results have been declared, students are unable to view their results because most of the servers of FBISE’s website are down. However, they can view their results directly from the official gazette which is attached below.

Loading...

ALSO READ Punjab Officially Announces Matric Results

The students can also view the results on FBISE’s official website. They can also check the results by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. They can also call FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE has also sent the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.