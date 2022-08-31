Highnoon, a Pakistani Company Brings Fame to the Country

Forbes – a US-based business publication offering class-leading content on finance, investment, and marketing topics – has featured Highnoon Laboratories Limited (PSX: HINOON) in its “200 Best Under a Billion.”

Forbes Asia’s “200 Best Under a Billion” aims to honor high-performing Asia-Pacific listed companies, selected from a pool of 24,000 companies.

This is the third time that Highnoon Laboratories Ltd. has been included in the Forbes list for Highnoon’s composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels, and robust governance.

The selection ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. The final list features 200 exceptional small and mid-sized companies from Asia Pacific and in this round, only 2 Pakistani companies made it to the list.

Highnoon is a trusted healthcare partner for millions of people, and is a brand known for quality and wide-ranging therapeutic solutions. It ranks among the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, and is the only one from Pakistan to have received such international recognition from Forbes (2021-22).

Tausif Khan, Highnoon’s Chairman, marks this acknowledgment, saying: “We are delighted to stand among the success stories of the Asia Pacific region for the third time.”

“We dedicate this accomplishment to the individuals of our company who do their best to be the best. We remain thankful to the health care professionals for their confidence, and we value our business partners for the enabling. We will continue to focus on providing products that enrich life by improving clinical outcomes,” he added.