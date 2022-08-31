Pakistan Air Force Also Establishes Flood Relief Fund

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has set up the ‘Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund’ for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and to provide relief to victims across the country.

The development comes after horrendous monsoon floods killed over 1,100 and injured over 3,500 people throughout the country.

Contributions to the PAF’s relief funds can be made to the following accounts:

Bank Name Account Number Account Title Allied Bank PK85ABPA0010099183680023 PAF Flood Relief Fund Askari Bank PK96ASCM0003851650000097 PAF Flood Relief Fund Habib Bank Limited PK09HABB0022997001211801 PAF Flood Relief Fund

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Admin) and Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Moeed Khan, and Director General (DG) Air Operations conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions.

Meanwhile, the PAF has also begun its rescue operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), along with the existing relief and rehabilitation operations in Balochistan, Sindh, and South Punjab. Around 800 flood victims have been rescued and relocated from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kalan in KP.

Furthermore, approximately 1,400 people have been accommodated in Risalpur field camps where they are receiving free medical care, food, and shelter.

The PAF has also set up free ration and medical camps at Naltar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).