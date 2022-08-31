Pakistan Can Earn $3 Billion from Production of Hemp

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday informed a parliamentary committee that Pakistan can generate revenue of $3 billion from hemp (bhang).

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology met under the Chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi.

The committee was informed that Pakistan can earn revenue of $3 billion from hemp (bhang). Officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology while giving a briefing on hemp policy told the committee that the hemp policy was sent to the federal cabinet for approval in March, but it was returned to the ministry in April with directives that the summary should be sent after the approval of the new Science and Technology minister.

The cabinet also directed that comments should be taken from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the Ministry of Commerce.

Production of hemp on a trial basis has been started in collaboration with Arid Agriculture University. The National Textile University is conducting tests to make fiber from hemp. Moreover, an authority will be formed to implement the hemp policy. Officials said that a hemp single window will be created under the hemp authority. The Ministry of Narcotics Control will look after the security of the hemp production site.

The committee considered “The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021” (Private Member’s Bill) and directed that ministry may hold a meeting with the Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the said proposed legislation to remove lacunas and come up with the proposals in the next meeting so that committee could consider it accordingly.

The committee expressed concern that several complaints had been received from the employees of COMSATS, PCSIR, and PSF regarding their promotions and directed the ministry to ensure transparency in promotion criteria to avoid frustration among the employees.