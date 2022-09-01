Inzamam Warns Babar’s Pakistan Against Treating Hong Kong an Easy Opposition

After losing to India in the Asia Cup opener last Sunday, Pakistan will face Hong Kong in their final group stage match on Friday, September 2. Some key players are expected to be rested during the game.

However, former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, believes that Friday’s match will determine Pakistan’s fate for the next stage, so the Men in Green should come with full force to advance to the super four stages.

While highlighting the importance of Pakistan’s next match against Hong Kong, the legendary batter said, “No team should be taken lightly.”

In response to a question about the absence of experienced batter, Shoaib Malik, from the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, Inzamam stated that it would be better if Pakistan had a player like Malik in the middle order.

When asked about the possible playing eleven for the upcoming game, the former captain suggested that Babar Azam should include Haider Ali in the team by resting Khushdil Shah or Asif Ali.