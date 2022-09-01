Over 18,500 Schools and Colleges Damaged in Floods: Report

Over 18,500 educational institutes have sustained partial damage or have been completely destroyed due to the devastating floods due to torrential monsoon rainfall in Pakistan, a UK-based organization, Save the Children, has revealed.

According to a report, more than 670,000 students have been affected due to the destruction all over the country. In addition, books, copies, blackboards, tables, and chairs worth millions of rupees have been completely destroyed as well.

Sindh remains the most-affected province as far as education is concerned. Nearly 16,000 schools and colleges have been affected due to floods.

On the other hand, around 5,500 schools and colleges have been turned into relief camps to provide shelter to the flood victims. It must be noted here that 50% of Pakistan is submerged in floods and over 15% of the country’s total population has been affected.

ALSO READ Before and After Satellite Images Reveal Horrific Extent of Floods in Pakistan

Speaking in this regard, Save the Children’s Country Director for Pakistan, Khuram Gondal, said,