PFF to Launch Football Coaching Course

The Pakistan Football Federation is preparing to conduct its C-Certificate Coaching Course as a part of the country’s efforts to normalize football activities. The applicants must submit their requests by September 15th.

The Normalization Committee is taking appropriate measures to reinvigorate the sport in the nation now that FIFA has lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation. PFF is launching a C-Certificate Coaching Course to train coaches in this regard. Individuals who want to advance in their football coaching careers can apply for the course by September 15th. Both male and female coaches are eligible for the training course.

The PFF has detailed the eligibility criteria according to which international and national footballers will be prioritized. Other enthusiastic male and female instructors, however, are also eligible to apply for the program. The applicants are required to fill out the form available on official PFF webpages.

PFF is also conducting trials in the rebuilding process of the Pakistan football team.