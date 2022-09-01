Punjab Announces Second Annual Exam Schedule For Class 10

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab officially announced the results of the 1st annual exams of class 10th on Wednesday.

Following the declaration of results, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) finalized the schedule for the 2nd annual exams to facilitate students who want to improve their marks or have failed the 1st annual exams.

According to the details, the 2nd annual exams of Matric Part II will start on 6 October. The registration for the 2nd annual exams is now underway. Students can submit application forms with a normal fee till 12 September.

From 13-16 September, students can submit application forms for double the fee while they can submit application forms with a triple fee from 17-19 September.

Earlier, PBCC had decided to announce the final results of class 9 on 19 September while class 12 results will be declared on 20 October and class 11 on 17 November.

The dates for the commencement of 2nd annual exams of these classes and submission of application forms will be announced in due course.