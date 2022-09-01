Govt Increases Prices of Petrol and Diesel Once Again

The government late on Wednesday announced an increase in price of petroleum products despite a decrease in oil prices in the international market and the rally of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The rupee closed at a historic low of 239.94 against the dollar on July 28. However, the rupee has since regained over Rs. 20 against the dollar closing at 218.75 in the interbank market today (Wednesday).

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Receives $1.16 Billion Loan Tranche from IMF

Oil prices also extended their slide on Wednesday on worries that the global economy could slow further with Brent crude futures for October down to $96.80 a barrel.

At the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the price of petrol while marginally decreasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).