Dates and Venues Confirmed for PSL 8

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, met with the franchises to assess the Pakistan Super League 7 and discuss the details of the next season. The upcoming PSL 8 will take place in February and March, with matches spread across four different venues.

Ramiz Raja presided over the Governing Council meeting, which was held to discuss the issues with representatives from all six franchises. The Governing Council reached an agreement with the teams on the details of the next season of the Pakistan Super League. The eighth season of the PSL will take place between 9 February and 19 March 2023.

The matches will take place at four different locations across the country. The cities picked as PSL 8 venues are Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. The tournament’s detailed schedule will be revealed later after another sitting of the Governing Council with the PSL franchises.